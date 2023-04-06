Manning & Napier Group LLC Decreases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,798 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,878,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,392,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,608,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,547,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $188.46. 645,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day moving average of $166.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

