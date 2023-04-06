Manning & Napier Group LLC Grows Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,246,533 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.13% of Barrick Gold worth $38,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $101,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

GOLD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.50. 5,817,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,065,635. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.00, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $25.99.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

