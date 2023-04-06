Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $115.41 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 26,429 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 1.4% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.11% of Medtronic worth $115,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.35. 1,541,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,204,265. The firm has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

