Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $27.24 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.33. 223,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,951. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.05.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

