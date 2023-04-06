Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 162.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.43. The stock had a trading volume of 508,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,811. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

