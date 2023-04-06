Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 3,079 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $46,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

SGEN traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.13. 634,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,318. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $206.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $75,550.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $75,550.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,120.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,919 shares of company stock valued at $26,778,336. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

