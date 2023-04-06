Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 507,939 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 507,939 shares during the period. FMC makes up approximately 1.9% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned 0.97% of FMC worth $152,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total value of $638,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock worth $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE FMC traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.79. 581,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average is $123.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

