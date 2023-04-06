Manning & Napier Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,427 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,595 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,597,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,342,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.27. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
