Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at about $52,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

NYSE:MFC opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Stories

