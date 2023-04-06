Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

MRNS opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

