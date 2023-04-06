Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.17.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $27.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.51. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

