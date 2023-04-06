Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Down 4.5%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.71. 151,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 793,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 249,530 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

