McBroom & Associates LLC Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,063 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 4.4% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.49. 986,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,504. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33, a PEG ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($7.69) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

