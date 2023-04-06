McBroom & Associates LLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

McBroom & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Nucor comprises about 3.1% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Nucor by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Nucor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.91. 493,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

