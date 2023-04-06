McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $85.27. 224,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,688. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.51. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.60 and a 52-week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

