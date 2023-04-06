MDA (OTC:MDALF) Trading 1% Higher

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.20 and last traded at C$5.20. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

MDA Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.01.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

See Also

