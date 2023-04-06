MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.16 on Monday. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediciNova

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 25.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

