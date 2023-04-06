Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

