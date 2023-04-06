MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. BTIG Research lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.24 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

