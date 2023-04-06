MELD (MELD) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week

MELD (MELD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. MELD has a market cap of $25.52 million and $1.82 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,596,676,938 tokens. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01653225 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,617,254.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

