MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. New Street Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,384.44.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $1.98 on Thursday, reaching $1,248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 156,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,191.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,006.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,329.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Articles

