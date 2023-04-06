Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.33

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.33 and last traded at $9.40, with a volume of 94325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Mercer International Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $612.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $583.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.94 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,320 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mercer International by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercer International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Articles

