MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 44,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uniti Group

In other news, CEO Kenny Gunderman purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.19. 1,108,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,555. Uniti Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $756.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNIT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

About Uniti Group

(Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Featured Articles

