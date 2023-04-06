MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 188.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 149,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Laureate Education by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after buying an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laureate Education by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,304,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,013,000 after buying an additional 511,333 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 185,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

