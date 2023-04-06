MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Monro worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 367.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 54,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 42,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,309,000 after acquiring an additional 119,584 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,000.

Shares of MNRO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.76. 116,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,371. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

