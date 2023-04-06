MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 267,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $609,134.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

