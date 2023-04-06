MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 14.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,474,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roblox by 23.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,122,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,510 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $356,611.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,896,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,489,848.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 631,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,114,788 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,576,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

