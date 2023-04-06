MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,147 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,752,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,832,000 after acquiring an additional 437,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,276,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,587,000 after purchasing an additional 28,475 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 8,583,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,403,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fisker by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,112,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after buying an additional 1,061,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Fisker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,387,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,697,000 after buying an additional 74,115 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fisker

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta bought 299,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta acquired 299,000 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $2,030,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,575,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,706,755.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Fisker stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,078,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,050. Fisker Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. Fisker’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

