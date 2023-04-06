MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:FCF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.80. 245,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,535. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FCF shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.