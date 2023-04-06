MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

COHU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.79. 56,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.75. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $191.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

