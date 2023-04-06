MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth about $16,261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Acushnet by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 546,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Acushnet by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,306,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 228,162 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Acushnet by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000. 49.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Price Performance

Shares of Acushnet stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 221,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.74. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $99,990,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,935,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,098.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,203,528 shares of company stock valued at $101,811,476. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.