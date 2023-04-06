MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of CTS worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTS. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of CTS by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CTS by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CTS by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of CTS by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.10. The stock had a trading volume of 34,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,458. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CTS had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

In other news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

