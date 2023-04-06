MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 9,630 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BGCP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BGCP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 785,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,427. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.63.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $436.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

