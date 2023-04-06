Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.73 ($1.21) and last traded at GBX 98.80 ($1.23). 719,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 531,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Trading Down 2.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.47 million, a P/E ratio of -260.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.