MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.