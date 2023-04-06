MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0143 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CIF opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.47.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a diversified closed-end management investment company. It provides high current income generally exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in medium and lower quality municipal securities. The company was founded on July 21, 1988 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
