Michael Tobin Buys 1,000 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($4,967.71).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,935.42).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin purchased 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, with a total value of £23,326.80 ($28,970.19).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,061.10).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,142.08).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,172.81).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,264.03).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin bought 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,414.31).

Audioboom Group Stock Down 5.0 %

BOOM opened at GBX 380 ($4.72) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of £62.02 million, a P/E ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.26. Audioboom Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 345.50 ($4.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.30). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 448.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 494.60.

About Audioboom Group

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

