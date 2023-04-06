Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.98.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.0 %

MSFT opened at $284.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $307.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.60.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 199.7% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 71,769 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 67,872 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

