Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,786,361,000 after acquiring an additional 126,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after acquiring an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $636,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $322.67. The stock had a trading volume of 546,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,530. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

