Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 0.0% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.65. 1,573,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.84.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

