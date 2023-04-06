Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.00

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.