MOBOX Trading Up 5.4% Over Last Week (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, MOBOX has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MOBOX has a market capitalization of $92.94 million and approximately $43.28 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MOBOX Profile

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,220,164 tokens. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

