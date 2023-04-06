Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Trading Down 5.9%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 260.60 ($3.24). 762,992 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 630,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276.80 ($3.44).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.18) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.72 million, a PE ratio of -531.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 345.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 353.36.

Insider Activity

Molten Ventures Company Profile

In related news, insider Martin Davis acquired 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 308 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,030 ($37,295.08). Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

