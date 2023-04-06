Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 919,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fiserv by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $112.39. The company had a trading volume of 422,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,125. The company has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.41. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 704,014 shares of company stock worth $71,705,231 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

