Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.46. 1,233,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,200,545. The stock has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

