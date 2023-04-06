Monarch Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total transaction of $84,309,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $287.57. 161,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,321. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.31.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.90.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

