Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,911 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.53. The company had a trading volume of 343,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

