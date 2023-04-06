Monarch Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,320 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,320 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.33. 71,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.