Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $318,306,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $281.37. The stock had a trading volume of 359,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,948. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $344.81. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.42 and a 200 day moving average of $274.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total transaction of $2,892,455.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 10,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $2,892,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

