Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.2% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.55.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2 %

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,621,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

