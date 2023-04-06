Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells $448,950.80 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,373 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.31, for a total transaction of $675,941.63.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $2,628,338.44.

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $473.61. The company had a trading volume of 295,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $484.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 44.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,847,587,000 after buying an additional 130,675 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,651,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,291,187,000 after buying an additional 1,907,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,370,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

